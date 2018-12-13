The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018

India, All India

Pilot, Gehlot appeal for peace as wait for Rajasthan CM sparks protests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 7:14 pm IST

Sachin Pilot appealed party workers to maintain peace and decorum.

Supporters of Sachin Pilot block road in Karauli. (Photo: ANI)
  Supporters of Sachin Pilot block road in Karauli. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: Amid reports of Congress naming Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and delay in naming of the new chief minister, supporters of Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot blocked roads in Karauli.

Minutes after reports of road blocking by Pilot supporters surfaced, the state Congress chief appealed party workers to maintain peace and decorum.

“I appeal to party workers to maintain peace and decorum. I have full faith in the leadership, we will welcome whatever Rahul Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji decide. It is our responsibility to uphold the honour of the party, we are dedicated to the party.”

Ashok Gehlot said the decision will be taken soon."There is nothing to worry. Just wait, the decision has to be taken on CMs of three states so naturally, it takes time. Party president will take a call," he added.

"I appeal to workers to maintain calm, they have worked very hard, whatever decisions will be taken will be binding on all. Rahul ji is talking to and consulting all leaders," Gehlot said.

Congress is expected to clear the airs and announce the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister shortly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress president met Pilot and Gehlot at his Tuglaq Road residence in New Delhi.

Pilot refused to back down in the race for the top post in Rajasthan.

If the party names Gehlot the CM, he would hold the post for the third time.

Congress won the majority of votes in Rajasthan but was two seats short of the halfway mark.

Congress won 99 of 199 Assembly seats and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Tags: congress, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

