The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Ryan student murder: Gurgaon police destroyed evidence, reveals CBI probe

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 9:51 am IST

The CBI probe into the murder of the seven-year-old at Gurgaon's Ryan International School has also revealed illegality by police.

Pradyuman Thakur was found, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the school premises on September 8. (Photo: File)
 Pradyuman Thakur was found, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the school premises on September 8. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Investigation in Pradyuman murder case has revealed illegality and destruction of evidence by Gurgaon police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the murder case of the seven-year-old Ryan International School student took a new turn after the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurgaon police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Pradyuman Thakur was found, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the school premises on September 8.

The accused confessed to his crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court last week.

The CBI said the accused committed the crime to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.

Congress slams Haryana CM for influencing probe
Congress on Sunday slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for party leaders allegedly trying to scuttle the police investigation into the murder of Class II student Pradhuman Thakur.

"Pradyuman Thakur Murder - CBI points fingers at BJP politicians and minister for scuttling police investigation as CM Khattar hurriedly gives clean chit," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter attaching a news story with a headline CBI scans politicians' role in Ryan police probe.

"Will justice be made a scapegoat at the altar of political expediency?" he asked.

Tags: pradyuman murder case, ryan murder case, gurgaon police, cbi investigation, ryan international school, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chenab railway bridge can withstand earthquakes, blasts: railway official

2

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

3

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

4

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

5

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham