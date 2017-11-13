Ryan student murder: Gurgaon police destroyed evidence, reveals CBI probe

The CBI probe into the murder of the seven-year-old at Gurgaon's Ryan International School has also revealed illegality by police.

Pradyuman Thakur was found, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the school premises on September 8. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Investigation in Pradyuman murder case has revealed illegality and destruction of evidence by Gurgaon police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the murder case of the seven-year-old Ryan International School student took a new turn after the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurgaon police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Pradyuman Thakur was found, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the school premises on September 8.

The accused confessed to his crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court last week.

The CBI said the accused committed the crime to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.

Congress slams Haryana CM for influencing probe

Congress on Sunday slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for party leaders allegedly trying to scuttle the police investigation into the murder of Class II student Pradhuman Thakur.

"Pradyuman Thakur Murder - CBI points fingers at BJP politicians and minister for scuttling police investigation as CM Khattar hurriedly gives clean chit," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter attaching a news story with a headline CBI scans politicians' role in Ryan police probe.

"Will justice be made a scapegoat at the altar of political expediency?" he asked.