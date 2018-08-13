JNU student Umar Khalid shot at in high security area in Delhi, unhurt

Umar Khalid was shot by an unidentified man outside Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday.

Umar Khalid was attending an event in the high security area. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was shot by an unidentified man outside Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

However, Umar Khalid managed to escape unhurt.

Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.

Talking to reporters after being attacked, Khalid said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened."

An eyewitness who was accompanying Umar Khalid said, "We were at a tea stall when a man in white shirt came, pushed and opened fire at him. Khalid lost his balance, fell down and bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man. He fired aerial shots, pistol slipped off his hands and he fled."

Umar Khalid first shot to fame (or infamy) on February 9, 2016 when he organised a protest against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The protest was organised inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

According to media footage, anti-India slogans were raised at the event and sedition charges were slapped on Khalid and JNU students’ leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Pursuing his doctorate in the JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, Khalid recently claimed the university was not allowing him to submit his theses.

The university said he had not completed formalities that resulted from the sedition charge.