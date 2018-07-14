The Asian Age | News

After 12 hrs, Bhopal woman held hostage at her house by stalker rescued

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 9:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 9:45 pm IST

The police, during the rescue operation, comforted the girl by giving her food and clothing through her balcony, where they reached using a crane. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Bhopal: The woman, who was held hostage at gunpoint at her residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city for over 12 hours, has been rescued.

According to the police, the accused namely, Rohit Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh claimed that he loved the 30-year-old model and wanted to marry her.

Reportedly, the accused had met the woman in Mumbai during one of the modelling assignments.

"We have rescued the girl, her condition is stable. She has been sent for medical treatment. The man (who held her hostage) has also been sent for medical treatment," said the police.

Also Read: Bhopal: Stalker holds woman hostage, shares video of blood all over room

The police, during the rescue operation, comforted the girl by giving her food and clothing through her balcony, where they reached using a crane.

Singh conversed with the police through video calls, where he threatened to kill himself if he was not allowed to marry the girl.

The police said they saw the victim covered in blood.

"He had asked us for a stamp paper and mobile charger. When we tried to barge in, he threatened to shoot us. We saw the girl in the video calling; she got an injury on her leg. He has a country-made pistol and a pair of scissors in his possession," the police added.

The police reached the woman's house after neighbours complained of commotion.

Singh entered the woman's house on Friday at around 6 am. The woman is said to have opened the doors for him. But once he entered the house, he locked himself and the woman and insisted on taking her to Mumbai.

Tags: woman held hostage, jilted lover, crime against women
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

