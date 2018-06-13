The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018

India, All India

Massive fire breaks out Mumbai high-rise, Deepika Padukone among residents

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 3:12 pm IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has an apartment on the 26th floor of the high-rise where the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at the B-wing of the Beaumonde towers in South Mumbai's Prabhadevi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The fire broke out at the B-wing of the Beaumonde towers in South Mumbai's Prabhadevi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: A level two fire broke out at a high-rise at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in South Mumbai's Prabhadevi. The blaze erupted at the 33rd floor of the B-wing of the Beaumonde towers.

Six fire engines, five jumbo tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot. 

More than 90 people have been rescued and no casualties have been reported till now.  

The Mumbai Police said its staff and firefighting personnel are taking all necessary action to bring the blaze under control.

“They are trying to do their best and douse the fire," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

According to reports, the top two floors of the building are badly affected.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is among the residents of the high-rise, stays at an apartment on the 26th floor of the same wing where the fire broke out this afternoon.

 

Tags: fire, mumbai fire, deepika padukone, beaumonde towers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

