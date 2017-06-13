The Asian Age | News

Panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for giving ‘triple talaq’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Lucknow: In a first-of-its kind decision, a village panchayat of the Turk community in Sambhal district has slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a man who gave triple talaq to his wife.

The panchayat has also ordered the man to pay Rs 60,000 as “mehr” to his wife. According to reports, the Turk community panchayat, attended by members of 52 villages, at the Madarsa Khalil-ul-Uloom in Raisari area in Sambhal, also made the man’s family return all the dowry that they had received from the women’s family.

The 45-year-old and his wife, aged 22 years, had been married for barely 10 days when they fought over a trivial issue and in a fit of rage, the husband pronounced triple talaq and asked his wife to leave his home. “The bride’s family approached the Turk panchayat. The panchayat took strong cognisance of the utterance of triple talaq in a single go and unanimously slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the groom who gave the money in cash immediately,” said Shahid Hussain, coordinator of the Turk community panchayat.

Shaista Amber, president of the All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board, lauded the panchayat decision and said if community takes stand, the evil of triple talaq can be checked.

The panchayat, headed by Asrar Babu, felt the groom could not justify the utterance of triple talaq. “We want to eliminate prevailing social evils. If anybody does not adhere to the decision of the panchayat on dowry and triple talaq, then stringent action will be initiated against the guilty,” said Mr Hussain.

