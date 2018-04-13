The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:48 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul slams Modi's deafening silence on rape horror, says India is waiting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 7:27 pm IST

The Congress chief also posed two questions to PM Modi over the issue of rising violence against women and children in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, which have sparked nationwide protests and outrage, and questioned PM’s silence.

Calling the prime minister’s silence as ‘unacceptable’, Rahul Gandhi said India was waiting for him to speak up.

Addressing PM Modi on Twitter on Friday, the Congress president posed two questions to the prime minister.

"Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women and children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting," Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag "SpeakUp".

Rahul’s comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in January and for the 17-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao who was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in June 2017.

Also Read: Priyanka loses calm at Rahul's Delhi midnight march to protest twin rape​ 

Rahul said that it was time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).

Gandhi was joined last night by his sister Priyanka, her husband Robert Vadra and scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, some carrying candles and placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of the two incidents.

Tags: unnao rape case, kathua rape case, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

2

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

3

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

4

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

5

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham