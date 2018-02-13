The Asian Age | News

Cong posts video citing ‘misogynistic’ attitude in BJP, called back ‘B-grade production house’

'Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi’s statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset,' posted on Congress' Twitter.

The BJP dubbed it a 'flippant message' produced by a 'B- grade video production house'. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Close on the heels of a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks triggered by Renuka Chowdhury’s laughter in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Monday posted a video accusing the BJP and its leaders of harbouring a “misogynistic” attitude.

“Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi’s statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset,” said a tweet posted along with the video with the hashtag “#MisogynisticModi” on the Congress Twitter handle.

The video shows Modi’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha over Chowdhury’s laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi and his apparent remark about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as well as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks terming marriage a “contract”.

“How can women of India hope for equality under the leadership of misogynists,” the video, which also carried statements of BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley and Mahesh Sharma, asked.

The BJP dubbed it a “flippant message” produced by a “B- grade video production house”.

“Ever since Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the Congress president, the party has given up on serious political commentary on important issues and is functioning as a B-grade video production house with a flippant message. The party is now operating at the level of Rahul Gandhi’s IQ,” said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

