The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for visiting temple after ‘eating chicken’

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 8:07 am IST

In 2017, CM Siddaramaiah was involved in a controversy for eating fish at lunch before going to the Lord Manjunatha Swamy temple.

Speaking to reporters earlier at Shahpur in Yadgir district, Gandhi on Monday defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them. (Photo: File)
 Speaking to reporters earlier at Shahpur in Yadgir district, Gandhi on Monday defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Monday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for reportedly visiting a temple after eating "Javari chicken" during his ongoing tour of northern parts of the poll-bound state.

"At one side there is 10 per cent CM Siddaramaiah who took darshan of Dharmasthala Manjunatha after eating fish, on the other side there is Election Hindu @OfficeOfRG (Rahul Gandhi) who took darshan of Narasimha swamy after eating Javari chicken," Yeddyurappa said in a tweet in Kannada.

"Why is Congress repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments? Looking at every one equally is Samajawad (socialism), yours is majawad (enjoyment)," Yeddyurappa, the Chief ministerial candidate of BJP, said in the tweet with clippings of reports about Gandhi visiting the temple after eating chicken.

In 2017, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved in a controversy for eating fish at lunch before going to the Lord Manjunatha Swamy temple. It was seen as disrespect to the main deity of the temple, with the issue creating a buzz in the social media. However, Siddaramaiah had dismissed the criticism.

Gandhi, who is on a temple trail during his election campaign in northern Karnataka districts, had on Sunday stopped at Kanakagiri in Koppal district and visited the Kanakachala Laxmi-Narasimha temple. The temple, built by a local chieftain, has a history of 500 years of existence.

Speaking to reporters earlier at Shahpur in Yadgir district, Gandhi on Monday defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them. "I like going to temples, wherever I get religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go)," he told reporters.

On a four-day election campaign in Karnataka, where assembly elections are due early this year, Gandhi was responding Yeddyurappas earlier "Election Hindu" jibe at him. "I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari. The #Congress President will fulfill our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka," Yeddyurappa had said in a tweet, ahead of Gandhis visit to the state from February 10. 

Tags: bjp, bs yeddyurappa, congress, rahul gandhi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

2

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

3

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

4

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

5

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham