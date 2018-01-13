Mumbai: 4 bodies recovered after chopper carrying ONGC staff crashes

The helicopter lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.

Mumbai: Debris of a Pawan Hans helicopter which went missing on Saturday morning was located by a Coast Guard ship around noon.

Four bodies were also recovered.

The helicopter with seven people, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees, had lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.

Large scale Indian Coast Guard (ISG) sear and rescue operation is underway.

The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10:25 am, with five ONGC employees and two pilots on board, official sources told news agency PTI.

The chopper was scheduled to land at the designated oil rig at Mumbai High at 11 am, the sources said.