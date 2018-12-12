The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

After BSP announcement, SP offers support to Congress to form govt in MP

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

'The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP,' Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a shot in the arm for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party Wednesday announced its support to Rahul Gandhi's party to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh.

"The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

The party is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one. Independents bagged four seats.

