The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi fires salvos at BJP from Modi-Shah bastion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 1:11 am IST

Gandhi offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan at the temple and began his three-day tour which will cover six districts.

Congress supporters wear masks of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Prantij, in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. (Photo: AP)
 Congress supporters wear masks of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Prantij, in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday entered north Gujarat, the bastion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, and began his campaign with a visit to the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

Not only do the hometowns of both Mr Modi and Mr Shah fall in this region, but the Akshard-ham temple belongs to the Swaminarayan sect which has a large, devoted following among the Patel.

The Congress is desperately trying to woo the Patels, along with the OBCs, in the coming polls.

Mr Gandhi offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan at the temple and began his three-day tour which will cover six districts.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to cover areas in 19 Assembly constituencies spread across Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana where Patidars and the OBCs wield great influence.

The BJP was quick to criticise Mr Gandhi’s visit to the temple and rushed Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to campaign in the state’s OBC-dominated areas.

Criticising his temple visits, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel asked why Mr Gandhi has decided to visit temples ahead of elections.

“People know their intention — that they want to get votes by such gimmicks. They have no devotion as during Rahul Gandhi’s earlier trip he never visited any temple. We wish that Congress sheds its pseudo-secularism and respects mainstream Hindutva. Their gimmicks to get votes will not work in Gujarat,” Mr Patel said.

Hitting back, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said people will teach the BJP a lesson as it is opposing visits to temples. “Rahul Gandhiji has visited Jain temple and gurudwaras apart from Hindu temples. We believe in secularism,” he said. Mr Gandhi began his election campaign in Gujarat in September with a visit to the renowned Dwarkadheesh temple.

In the evening on Saturday, Mr Gandhi visited the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. Before visiting the temple, he addressed a public meeting on the rights of tribals at Khedbrahmma where he attacked the incumbent government for failing to provide employment and chided Mr Modi for his silence on Jay Shah.

Mr Paswan, who has been fielded by the BJP to counter Mr Gandhi, participated in the party’s ongoing door-to-door campaign to seek votes.

With nearly seven per cent dalit voters and 13 reserved constituencies for the community in the state, saffron poll managers are trying to pull out all the stops to woo dalits. Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani has already said that he will support the Congress in these elections.

The ruling BJP had faced major criticism and dalit ire after the Una flogging incident last year and, perhaps for the first time in many years, saffron poll managers were forced to consider the dalit vote bank seriously.  Other dalit leaders of the BJP, including Thawarchand Gehlot, have also been campaigning in the state.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

2

New gene therapy can restore vision

3

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

4

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

5

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham