Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018

Was offered Rs 5 crore to spare bishop in rape case: Kerala nun's brother

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 11:35 am IST
The nun has also petitioned the Vatican alleging that the bishop is using 'political and money power' to bury the case.

The nun who is in her later 40s alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Kochi: The brother of the Kerala nun who has accused the bishop of rape alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs 5 crore if the complaint is withdrawn, according to an NDTV report.

According to a report, a relative of Franco Mulakkal and two other priests approached the brother’s friend and conveyed the message that they are willing to pay Rs 5 crore if the nun withdraws her complaint.

According to police sources, a high-level meeting will be held today ahead of hearing in Kerala High Court tomorrow. A notice is likely to be issued to summon the bishop and decision about his arrest will be taken in the meeting.

The Kerala High Court has asked the police for details on the steps taken as part of the investigation in the rape case.

The court has also sought to ask the details of the provisions made for the protections of the nuns.

The nun has also petitioned the Vatican alleging that the bishop is using “political and money power” to bury the case.

The nun, in her letter to Giambattista Diquattro, Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio alleged that by continuing as Jalandhar diocese bishop, Franco Mulakkal and his associates “are using the wealth of the diocese to divert” the police investigation.

The nun who is in her later 40s alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

However, all the allegations have been denied by the bishop.

