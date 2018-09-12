The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, All India

Met Arun Jaitley to 'settle matters' before leaving India: Vijay Mallya

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 7:46 pm IST

Vijay Mallya said that the banks in India had filed objections to his settlement letters.

Appearing before London court, Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before leaving India. (Photo: File | PTI)
  Appearing before London court, Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before leaving India. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters with the banks before leaving India.

Mallya, who appeared for a hearing of his extradition at London's Westminster Magistrate Court, added that the banks in India had filed objections to his settlement letters.

"I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva, I met the finance minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks... that's the truth," Mallya told reporters outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, where his extradition case is being heard.

 

 

After Mallya's claims, Congress and other opposition parties targetted the government for "hiding" the information.

Demanding the details of Mallya's meeting with the finance minister, the Congress said, "Mallya's comment he met Jaitley confirms our assertion that government was fully complicit in flight of people like him and others. The government must explain how Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India".

The Congress also asked the government to reveal the details of Mallya's meetings with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet said, "Why did the Finance Minister hide this information till now?"

"PM Modi meets Nirav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know," Kejriwal tweeted.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "It's a fact that all of us had known earlier. Whatever denials government may issue, it confirms that all those who looted public money by taking loans from banks and absconded, not one of them happened to leave the country without knowledge of the government,"

"They (govt) have to own up to the fact that they allowed this loot to happen and the fact that they are allowing this loot to happen, more are looting," Yechury added.

The 62-year-old boss of the defunct Kingfisher Airline, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April 2017, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

Tags: vijay mallya, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham