The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala cops summon Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal amid public outrage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 5:14 pm IST

Kerala police has asked Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal to appear before it on September 19.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been sexually assaulting Kerala nun. (Photo: File | ANI)
  Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been sexually assaulting Kerala nun. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kochi: The Kerala police on Wednesday summoned Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun following a meeting to review the progress made in the case.

The Roman Catholic Bishop has been asked to appear before the police on September 19, Inspector General of police Vijay Sakhare said.

"There are a lot contradictions in the case. This is an old case based primarily on oral evidence. We have verified a lot of contradictions. It's our duty to protect the victim and witnesses," Sakhare said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting was chaired by Sakhare IG (Ernakulam range), which was also attended by Kottayam District Superintendent of Police Harisankar and Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash as pressure mounted on the police to take action against Bishop Mulakkal.

On Tuesday, the Kerala nun had written to the Vatican seeking an urgent intervention and demanded the Bishop's removal as the head of the Jalandhar diocese.

The nun further questioned why the church was "closing its eyes to the truth" when she gathered courage to bring forth her sufferings to the public.

Read: Kerala nun abused by Jalandhar Bishop writes to Vatican seeking justice

A 46-year-old nun alleged that she was sexually assaulted 13 times from 2014 and 2016.

However, the Bishop has refuted the allegations and accused 'anti-church elements' of falsely implicating him.

Also Read: Falsely implicated by anti-church elements: Jalandhar Bishop refutes raping nun

Tags: kerala nun rape case, kerala police, jalandhar bishop, franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham