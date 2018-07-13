The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Visitors lose Dhawan after strong start
 
India, All India

Ring bought from Nirav Modi firm led to raids at Yogendra Yadav family hospital

PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 9:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 9:49 pm IST

I-T dept seizes Rs 27 lakh cash, receipts of about Rs 15 Cr after it raided a hospital in Rewari related to Yogendra Yadav's family.

Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the raid was conducted with an intent to 'intimidate' and 'silence' him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in Haryana. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the raid was conducted with an intent to 'intimidate' and 'silence' him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in Haryana. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Thursday said it has seized about Rs 27 lakh cash and a number of documents and payment receipts after it raided multiple premises of a hospital group in Haryana's Rewari, related to the family of Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav.

A senior ITD official said that the department also recovered transaction receipts of about Rs 15 crore, suspected to be unaccounted, after the raids on the offices of the hospital group. The raids have ended now.

Department officials in Chandigarh also claimed to have found alleged documents related to the purchase of a land plot by the owners of the hospital group in the past, using a purported cash amount of Rs 93 lakh. This transaction is under investigation now, they said.

About Rs 29 lakh cash was found as part of the raids that were launched on Wednesday morning.

Out of this, about Rs 27 lakh has been seized on the suspicion of being alleged unaccounted money, the senior official said.

The officials added that they have got "vital leads" on the purchase of a diamond jewellery by Yogendra Yadav's nephew Gautam Yadav, main partner in the hospital group. They had alleged that Gautam paid Rs 3.25 lakh in cash, out of the total Rs 6.50 lakh, for purchase of the jewellery from the diamantaire Nirav Modi's firm. When contacted by news agency PTI, Gautam said that while purchasing the lone diamond ring from the Nirav Modi group about two years back he had "given his PAN number and it was a genuine transaction."

"I would not want to say more on this. All I would say is that the department has conducted its search and it has initiated its proceedings and now the matter is between us and the department. We will contest the charges," Gautam said.

Replying to the news agency's query on the seizure of cash from their premises, Gautam said that it was "not unusual for a large hospital like theirs to keep such an amount of cash for business."

When asked that the department recovered the said cash from their residence and not hospital, he said that their home is on "top of the hospital building." He denied comment on other allegations and findings made by the department.

Yogendra Yadav, who had on Wednesday alleged that the raid was conducted with an intent to "intimidate" and "silence" him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in Haryana, said that he was "not a spokesperson" for the hospital group and he came in the picture due to few reasons.

"My question was as to why Rewari was chosen for the raids where my yatra had ended two days back and why only two hospitals were chosen for the searches when there are about 150 such institutions in the city? This is political vendetta and this clearly sends a political message," Yogendra said. He had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was "targeting" his family through the raid.

Also Read: Can't silence me: Yogendra Yadav slams Modi govt after raids at sister's hospital

The Swaraj India chief added that he would refrain from commenting further as this case is "now between the assessee and the tax authorities."

The officials said the searches that began at 11 am yesterday at the Kalawati Hospital, Kamla Nursing Home and their owners in Rewari have ended now.

Officials had said that the action was triggered after the taxman got inputs of alleged tax evasion by the hospital group and purchase of jewellery from a firm of Nirav Modi, absconding from a probe in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aap govt, modi govt, yogendra yadav's family
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham