Mumbai police arrests actor Armaan Kohli for assaulting live-in partner

Neeru Randhawa alleged that actor Armaan Kohli grabbed her by the hair and banged her head against the floor. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police today arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend and live-in partner Neeru Randhawa who is a fashion stylist.

A case was registered against Armaan Kohli last week at the Santacruz police station.

According to reports, the couple had a fight over financial issues on June 3, and in a fit of rage, Armaan Kohli pushed Neeru Randhawa down a flight of stairs. Neeru Randhawa also alleges Armaan Kohli grabbed her by the hair and banged her head against the floor.

The fashion stylist suffered head injuries and was hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

"I got around 15 stitches on my head and it's a very deep wound. The surgeon says that after the surgery also the scar will remain on my face for life time," Neeru Randhawa said last week after being discharged from hospital.

Neeru Randhawa added that Armaan Kohli threatened her to not go public. "Everyone knows what kind of person he is. I am not afraid of anyone now."

Armaan Kohli and Neeru Randhawa have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.

Armaan Kohli was launched by his father and veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli in 'Virodhi' (1992). After that he starred in films like 'Jaani Dushman' (2002) and 'LOC: Kargil' (2003).

Armaan Kohli also participated in 'Bigg Boss' in 2013 during which he started dating actor Tanishaa Mukerji. The two, however, parted ways due to alleged differences in temperament and personality.