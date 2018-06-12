Indore: Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj shoots self, dies

Bhayyu Maharaj was very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social works.

Bhayyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself, Deputy Inspector Genaral (DIG) Indore H C Mishra said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Indore: Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday by shooting himself, according to police and hospital authorities.

He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said.

He was very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social works.

A large number of his supporters gathered in front of the hospital.

His ashram is situated in Indore city and top political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar among others are his disciples.

He also played the role of a mediator when India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare was at its peak.