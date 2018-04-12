The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

India, All India

Unnao rape case: Why has MLA not been arrested? asks Allahabad HC

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 3:49 pm IST

The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and sought a reply.

 Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR. (Photo: ANI)

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's approach in handling the Unnao rape case, asking its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR.

The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and sought a reply after lunch. It may be noted that the case has been handed over to the CBI, while an SIT of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Sengar. 

On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and on April 5, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team.

As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father. 

Tags: unnao rape, kuldeep singh sengar, bjp mla, uttar pradesh police, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

