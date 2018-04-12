The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

SC/ST Act judgement has greatly damaged country: Centre to SC

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

Centre said 'confusion' created by SC verdict may have to be corrected by reviewing judgement and recalling directions issued by top court.

The Centre said the Supreme Court verdict, which had dealt with an issue of a 'very sensitive nature', has caused 'commotion', 'anger, unease and a sense of disharmony' in the country. (Photo: PTI)
 The Centre said the Supreme Court verdict, which had dealt with an issue of a 'very sensitive nature', has caused 'commotion', 'anger, unease and a sense of disharmony' in the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that its recent judgement on the SC/ST Act has "diluted" the provisions of the law, resulting in "great damage" to the country. It said the top court verdict, which had dealt with an issue of a "very sensitive nature", has caused "commotion", "anger, unease and a sense of disharmony" in the country.

In his written submission, Attorney General K K Venugopal said that through its judgement, the top court has not filled the gaps in the SC/ST Act but rather amended it through judicial legislation. He also stressed that there was separation of powers between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary which was "inviolable".

"It is submitted that this judgement has diluted, for the reasons stated, the provisions of the Atrocities Act read with the Code, resulting in great damage to the country," the Attorney General said in his written submissions.

"This case dealing with the issue of very sensitive nature has caused a lot of commotion in the country and is also creating anger, unease and a sense of disharmony," it said.

The Centre also said that the "confusion" created by the apex court verdict may have to be corrected by reviewing the judgement and recalling the directions issued by the top court.

"Bland statement that 'power to declare law carries with it, within the limits of duty, to make law when none exists' is wholly fallacious because we live under a written Constitution of which separation of powers between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary is the very basic structure and is inviolable," it said. 

Tags: supreme court, sc/st act, kk venugopal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA sends human sperm to space to see if astronauts can conceive in space

2

Find out the one thing you should never talk about on first date

3

A good actor connects with the audience, says Prabhudheva

4

10 things to know before going vegan

5

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham