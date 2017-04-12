The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:12 AM IST

India, All India

New taxi guidelines to ensure women’s safety

THE ASIAN AGE. | TEENA THACKER
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 2:15 am IST

Policy mandates a glass or metal mesh between the driver and back seats.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi.
 Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi.

New Delhi: In a move aimed at making traveling in taxis safe and comfortable for women, the ministry of road transport and highways has made it mandatory for taxis across the country including app-based service providers to install “GPS panic devices” which will transmit “distress” signals to the nearest police stations or police control rooms in case of any untoward situation.

For safety, the new “taxi policy guidelines” mandate a glass or metal mesh between the driver and back seats. The guidelines also call for “disabling” central locking system so that a woman can escape in case of any trouble.

The move comes after recommendations from women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to the ministry of road transport and highways. Ms Gangdi had received several complaints about women safety while traveling alone in taxis.

“I was deeply concerned after seeing the number of incidents where women passengers faced risky situations... Therefore, I decided to intervene and am happy that the ministry of roads and transport has accepted our recommendations relating to cab safety,” WCD minister Maneka Gandhi said.

The new safety points which have been included in taxi policy guidelines for “women safety” also make it mandatory for all taxis, including app-based service providers like Uber, Olacabs, Easycabs, Taxiforsure etc, to display vehicle number, driver’s photo ID and license number both inside and outside the cab. Significantly, the violation of guidelines will invoke strict action, including impounding of the vehicle.

Earlier, Ms Gandhi had met the cab operators to discuss the issue after she received complaints from women who had been molested or threatened in taxis.

“There was no grievance redressal system. The only thing the operators were doing was refunding the fare in case they received any complaint. The minister took up the issue with Nitin Gadkari, after which a committee was constituted on women safety in taxis and they accepted our recommendations,” said an official.

The ministry is expected to notify the guildelines soon.  

Tags: maneka gandhi, women safety, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to possibly use its own power management chips in future devices

2

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

3

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

4

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

5

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham