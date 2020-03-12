Thursday, Mar 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

No law to back state action: SC on 'name and shame' posters in Lucknow

An appeal by the UP govt challenged order of Allahabad HC directing them to remove posters of vandalism accused during anti-CAA protests

The banners came up at major road crossings in Lucknow on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government that there is no law as of now to back its action of putting roadside posters of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

A vacation bench of Justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that it is a matter of “great importance”.

The bench also asked Mehta whether the state government has the power to put such posters.

The apex court, however, said there is no doubt that action should be taken against       the rioters and they should be punished.

Mehta told the court that posters were put up as a “deterrent” and the hoardings only says the persons are liable to pay for their alleged acts during the violence.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The top court is hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court directing the state administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

