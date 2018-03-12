The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Shardul Thakur removes Danushka Gunathilaka
 
India, All India

No demand for RS ticket, want to serve BJP: SP MP switches party

ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 7:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 7:30 pm IST

Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Naresh Agrawal, along with three other party leaders - Nitin Agrawal, Mukesh Agrawal and Madhu Mishra - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, "My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right. I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha."

Meanwhile, Goyal welcomed Agrawal to the party and said, "I heartily welcome my friend Naresh Agrawal in the Bharatiya Janata Party. His whole team today joined the party. I congratulate Naresh ji, Nitin ji, Mukesh ji, and Madhur Mishra ji and thousands of party workers along with them who recognised the development taking place in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and especially the rapid development that has swept Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

"Naresh Agrawal ji felt he could serve the country and his state better if he joined the BJP," Goyal added.

Agrawal represents Hardoi constituency in the Rajya Sabha, and his term expires in March.

Tags: samajwadi party, naresh agrawal, piyush goyal, rajya sabha, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

2

Here are 10 tips to sleep better at night

3

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

4

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

5

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham