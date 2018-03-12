The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 AM IST

India, All India

Constitutional status for minority body still pending

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 1:33 am IST

Official sources further are of the view that the bill is likely to be expedited by the ministry.

According to data collated by the ministry of home affairs, from 580 incidents of communal violence reported in 2011, the figure went up to 703 in 2016, even touching a high of 823 in 2013. (Photo: PTI)
 According to data collated by the ministry of home affairs, from 580 incidents of communal violence reported in 2011, the figure went up to 703 in 2016, even touching a high of 823 in 2013. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: More than 40 years after the National Commission for Minorities was set up by the Centre in 1978, and 25 years after it became a statutory body in 1992, the panel still does not enjoy constitutional status as the government is sitting over the proposed legislation seeking to grant it the coveted status, even though it had been drafted way back in 2013.

This impasse continues despite the fact that there has been a steady rise of 21 per cent in frequency of communal violence in the country between 2011 and 2016.

Highly-placed sources indicated that the Union minority affairs ministry may soon send the bill for according constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities for Cabinet clearance.

Official sources further are of the view that the bill is likely to be expedited by the ministry, though it is being felt within legislative circles that this should have been done earlier as the proposed legislation had been prepared in 2013 and yet there had been no movement on it.

According to data collated by the ministry of home affairs, from 580 incidents of communal violence reported in 2011, the figure went up to 703 in 2016, even touching a high of 823 in 2013. In 2012, incidents of communal violence reported in the country were 640, while in 2014 these were 644 and witnessed a steep rise in 2015, reaching 751.

In such a scenario, there is an urgent need for the commission to be more empowered and take cognisance of such incidents, especially like the Kasganj violence which was reported from Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

While ministry officials claim that the commission does take note of such incidents that take place against minority communities, and it had even written to the Uttar Pradesh  chief secretary after the Kasganj incident, sources in the know said that unless the commission gets constitutional powers like those vested with the commission for SCs and STs, it cannot do much apart from conducting academic exercises related to progress and development of minorities and monitoring laws meant for their protection.

Tags: kasganj violence, constitutional status
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham