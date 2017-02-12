The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, All India

Manipur siege could impact Naga peace-talks: RN Ravi

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 2:21 am IST

The council is protesting against creation of seven new districts in the state.

R. N. Ravi
 R. N. Ravi

Guwahati: The Prime Minister’s envoy for the Naga peace-talks, Mr R. N. Ravi on Saturday said that ongoing economic blockade in poll-bond Manipur may have an impact on the peace-talks.

Talking to this newspaper, Mr Ravi said, “The Naga issue can’t be dealt in political isolation. Naga neighbours are important stakeholders. A durable solution is not possible by disregarding neighbours’ sentiment and confrontational attitude towards them.”

Expressing his displeasure over the stubborn position taken by NSCN (I-M) in Manipur, Mr Ravi said, “It is bound to impact the tenor and character of further talks with NSCN (I-M).”

It’s significant the United Naga Council and NSCN (I-M) are spearheading the economic blockade in Manipur for over three months and two rounds of meetings with the stakeholders to resolve the crisis failed to elicit any result.

Mr Ravi said that some senior Naga leaders of Manipur including some UNC leaders have also expressed their concern to him over the stand of the NSCN (I-M).

Mr Ravi admitted that he was hopeful after tripartite talks of February 3 in New Delhi where a conducive environment was created. “The United Naga Council and state government have tentatively agreed to resolve the deadlock,” he added.

Pointing out that economic blockade has also sharpened the divide of Nagas and non-Nagas in the region, Mr Ravi said that it has also made his task of an early amicable solution so much difficult.

The council is protesting against creation of seven new districts in the state.

Tags: prime minister, manipur, rn ravi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham