Interceptor missile test fired successfully

Balasore (Odisha): Consolidating further its Ballistic Missile Defence System, India on Saturday successfully flight-tested its interceptor missile off the Odisha coast.

Sources in the Defence Research and Development organization (DRDO) said the interceptor was launched from Abdul Kalam Island or Wheeler Island of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 7.45 am.

With this commendable scientific achievement, India has crossed an important milestone in building its overall capability towards enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats. It has entered an exclusive club of four nations with developing capabilities to secure its skies and cities against hostile threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Manohar Parrikar lauded the efforts of the DRDO and all the scientists involved for their dedicated efforts in this significant achievement.

Termed as Prithvi Defence Vehicle Mission of PDV Mission, - this operation is designed for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region (at an altitude above 50 km of earth’s atmosphere). “Both, the PDV interceptor and the two stage target missile, were successfully engaged I today’s mission,” a DRDO official said after the flight-test mission was completed.