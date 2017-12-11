Shatrughan strikes again: Critiques Modi for creating unsubstantiated stories

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha targetted PM Modi for alleging Pakistan's interference in Gujarat polls and Congress assistance in the same.

Though Sinha did not name anyone in the tweet, it was beyond doubt that his target was the Prime Minister, as he has never held back from critiquing his own party, even in public. (Photo: File/PTI)

Sinha took to Twitter to ask whether it was absolutely necessary to "come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents?" for the purpose of winning elections.

Hon'ble Sir!

Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!.1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

At an election rally in Gujarat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions about an alleged proposal made by a retired Pakistani general to make Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat.

"(On one hand) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" Modi said at the rally in Palanpur, hinting at Pakistani involvement in Gujarat elections.

Pakistan, however, denied all allegations on Monday by saying, "India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible."

The Congress also rubbished the allegations, saying there were no discussions on domestic politics in the meeting in Mani Shankar Aiyar's house, which was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress leader Manish Tiwari demanded an apology for the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He tweeted, "Rather than calumny If @narendramodi & @AmitShah have the gumption let them openly say that a gentleman who was PM of India for 10 yrs & another gentleman who was Vice President of India for A decade were conspiring with Pak to influence Gujarat elections. Otherwise apologise ASAP."