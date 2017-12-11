Russia, India, China condemn terrorism in trilateral meet

The committee also commended Russia-led counter-terrorism efforts and achievements in Syria aimed at defeating international terrorism.

New Delhi: Russia, India and China reiterated their commitment to the United Nations and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the recent heinous terrorist attacks around the world, in the 15th Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meet here, on Monday.

RIC, in a joint press statement, said: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the recent heinous terrorist attacks around the world and reaffirm our determination to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reaffirm that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable irrespective of their motivations, committed wherever and by whomsoever."

The three nations further called for greater unity, stronger international partnership and concerted actions by the international community in addressing the menace of terrorism in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereign equality of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.

"We call for swift and effective implementation of existing international commitments on countering terrorism, including the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and targetted sanctions relating to terrorism and the FATF International Standards worldwide. We agree to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities. We condemn all forms of terrorism and all terrorists, terror entities and organizations listed by the UN Security Council," the statement added.

Citing that prevention of arms race in outer space was one of the key factors of maintaining international peace and security, the statement mentioned that the three countries supported efforts in the Conference on Disarmament to elaborate an international legally binding instrument on the prevention of arms race in outer space, including, inter alia, on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and threat or use of force against outer space assets and support the establishment of a UN Group of Governmental Experts to consider and make recommendations on substantial elements of the above-mentioned international legally binding instrument.

"We are engaged in dialogue on issues related to the drafting, within the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, of a set of guidelines for the long-term sustainability of outer space activities," the statement added.

RIC further commended Russia-led counter-terrorism efforts and achievements in Syria aimed at defeating international terrorism.

"We emphasise the need for a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, and in this context resolve to step up cooperation to prevent and counter terrorism and radicalisation, combat the spread of terrorist ideology and propaganda, stop sources of terrorist financing, prevent travelling of and the supply of arms to terrorists, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, disrupt recruitment and the flow of Foreign Terrorist Fighters and prevent misuse of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for terrorist purposes," the statement said.

RIC also underlined the primary and leading role and responsibility of States in preventing and countering terrorism and extremism and reiterate that all States should take adequate measures to prevent terrorist activities from their territory.

Apart from terrorism and disarmament, the foreign ministers of the three countries - Sushma Swaraj, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi - discussed the political scenario in the Middle East and North Africa, different challenges in putting world economy back on growth track, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking, food security and climate change.