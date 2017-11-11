The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Protesters fume as Supreme Court refuses to stay Padmavati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 7:05 am IST

People from Rajput community slam Sanjay Leela Bhansali for hurting their sentiments.

Padmavati poster
 Padmavati poster

New Delhi: Observing that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking stay of the Hindi film Padmavati on December 1.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud told the counsel that there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification to a film before its release and court cannot interfere with it.

Various groups have been protesting against release of film Padmavati for its alleged distortion of history and would hurt the sentiments of Rajput community.

There were reports that the film would show a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Padmavati have vehemently denied that such a scene is part of the film.

In fact, Mr Bhansali released a video earlier this week, in which he reiterated that the film has been made responsibly and contains no such scene that will hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

The bench was hearing a petition from Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, seeking a direction to set up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners sought a stay on the release of the film. The CJI told the counsel that the court could not take over the duties of the censor board and film certification appellate tribunal.

Tags: padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali, cbfc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese police suspect stray cat of killing elderly woman

2

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

3

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

4

Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

5

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham