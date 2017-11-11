Protesters fume as Supreme Court refuses to stay Padmavati

People from Rajput community slam Sanjay Leela Bhansali for hurting their sentiments.

New Delhi: Observing that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking stay of the Hindi film Padmavati on December 1.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud told the counsel that there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification to a film before its release and court cannot interfere with it.

Various groups have been protesting against release of film Padmavati for its alleged distortion of history and would hurt the sentiments of Rajput community.

There were reports that the film would show a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Padmavati have vehemently denied that such a scene is part of the film.

In fact, Mr Bhansali released a video earlier this week, in which he reiterated that the film has been made responsibly and contains no such scene that will hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

The bench was hearing a petition from Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, seeking a direction to set up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners sought a stay on the release of the film. The CJI told the counsel that the court could not take over the duties of the censor board and film certification appellate tribunal.