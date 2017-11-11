Delhi: Green bench gives nod to odd-even rule; no exemption for govt staff, women

Earlier on Saturday, the NGT asked the AAP govt the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme in the city.

The NGT on Friday said the scheme was a ‘farce’, and that it cannot be implemented from next week without its permission. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday granted permission to the Delhi government to implement odd-even car rationing scheme.

It also said that no exemptions should be given to anyone, including two-wheelers, government servants and women.

However, CNG vehicles, emergency services such as ambulance, fire brigades will be exempted from this rule.

"Implement odd-even scheme when PM10 level is above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 above 300 g/m3," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the NGT asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme in the city.

"Why wasn't the scheme applied when the air quality situation was worse," the NGT questioned the Centre and the AAP government asking them to name one big city where PM 10 levels were lower than 100.

Further, the NGT asked the Delhi government to show the letter on basis of which, the decision was taken and whether the Lieutenant Governor's approval was taken for the same.

The NGT noted that it was worrying to see that there was absolute non-cooperation between various departments of the government.

It asked the neighboring state governments and departments to ensure complete mechanism during environmental emergency and asked them to not wait for crisis situation.