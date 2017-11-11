The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Green bench gives nod to odd-even rule; no exemption for govt staff, women

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 1:50 pm IST

Earlier on Saturday, the NGT asked the AAP govt the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme in the city.

The NGT on Friday said the scheme was a ‘farce’, and that it cannot be implemented from next week without its permission. (Photo: AFP)
 The NGT on Friday said the scheme was a ‘farce’, and that it cannot be implemented from next week without its permission. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday granted permission to the Delhi government to implement odd-even car rationing scheme.

It also said that no exemptions should be given to anyone, including two-wheelers, government servants and women.

However, CNG vehicles, emergency services such as ambulance, fire brigades will be exempted from this rule.

"Implement odd-even scheme when PM10 level is above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 above 300 g/m3," it added. 

Earlier on Saturday, the NGT asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme in the city. 

"Why wasn't the scheme applied when the air quality situation was worse," the NGT questioned the Centre and the AAP government asking them to name one big city where PM 10 levels were lower than 100. 

Further, the NGT asked the Delhi government to show the letter on basis of which, the decision was taken and whether the Lieutenant Governor's approval was taken for the same. 

The NGT noted that it was worrying to see that there was absolute non-cooperation between various departments of the government.

It asked the neighboring state governments and departments to ensure complete mechanism during environmental emergency and asked them to not wait for crisis situation.

Tags: national green tribunal, odd-even scheme, delhi government, delhi smog, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

2

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

3

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

4

Here are signs that you are going to be very succesful

5

“Oil and Water don’t mix”, but what if they do?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham