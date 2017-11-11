The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017

India, All India

Akshay Kumar to feature in BJP’s anti-tobacco drive

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 5:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 5:56 am IST

Sources stated that the cine star had volunteered for production of public health service advertisements regarding anti-tobacco messages.

Akshay Kumar
 Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: The original “Khiladi” of Bollywood will soon be featured in anti-tobacco campaigns of the Narendra Modi government.

The ruling BJP dispensation has decided to engage the services of Hindi movies superstar Akshay Kumar, who starred in several blockbusters like Khiladi, Special 26, Rustom, Singh is King, Jolly LLb 2,  for spreading anti tobacco message across the country and create awareness regarding the diseases caused due to its abuse.



It is understood that the Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani had persuaded the actor to be part of the massive media campaign that will be launched by the Narendra Modi government soon.

It is not the first time that the actor has participated in public awareness campaigns.

The Bollywood actor had recently starred in the blockbuster Toilet Ek Prem Katha, taking inspiration from Prime Minister’s pet Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan.

Sources stated that as part of the campaign the Union ministry of health and family welfare will create public awareness spots and advertisements, featuring the hit Hindi movie actor, that aim at spreading the message of ills of tobacco use.

The campaign will try to sensitise the common man about the cancer causing effects tobacco use and would be exhorted to desist from its use in any form.

Tags: modi government, akshay kumar, anti-tobacco drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

