The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

India, All India

Imran Khan tweaks guest list, invites Navjot Sidhu, Kapil Dev to oath-taking

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 8:48 am IST

The swearing-in ceremony which was scheduled for August 11 will now be held on August 18.

Three of India's greatest cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu have finally been invited to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister. (Photo: File)
 Three of India's greatest cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu have finally been invited to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

Mumbai/ Islamabad: In a major turn of events in Pakistan politics, three of India's greatest cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu have finally been invited to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 general elections, has made changes to the invitation list but the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony which was scheduled for August 11 will now be held on August 18.

The PTI's announcement came after President Mamnoon Hussain summoned a session of the National Assembly on August 13 during which the newly-elected members will take oath. However, no official notification confirming the swearing-in ceremony on August 18 has been issued as yet.

Imran Khan's party PTI revived the plan to invite the three "cricket legends from India and Kaptaan's old friends", just a week after it had called off the invitation to foreign dignitaries and international cricket players.

The 1992 World Cup-winning cricket team has also been invited to witness their captain take oath

"The ceremony will be completely national in its facade and essence," a statement by PTI last week had said, underlining that Imran Khan had decided to go for a simple and austere ceremony.

Last week's decision of PTI of calling off the invitation to international cricketers had come as huge embarrassment for cricketer-turned-politician and minister of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu who had promptly accepted the yet-to-come invitation.

Siddhu had declared that he would travel to Pakistan for the event, calling Imran Khan "a man of character", a "Greek God" and someone who is "trustworthy".

Kapil Dev had responded more cautiously, underlining that he hadn't received an invite but he will "surely go there" for the ceremony with the government's approval if the invite did come. Sunil Gavaskar hadn't commented. Neither had actor Aamir Khan, who figured in the earlier guest list.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was founded by Imran Khan in the mid-nineties after his career in cricket ended.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: kapil dev, sunil gavaskar, navjot singh sidhu, imran khan, imran khan swearing-in
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham