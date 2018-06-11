The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

Nirav Modi flees to UK, claims asylum from 'political persecution': report

REUTERS
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 8:17 am IST

The CBI filed charges against more than 25 people in May including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, others in PNB fraud case.

Nirav Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls 'political persecution', the FT reported. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls 'political persecution', the FT reported. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a more than USD 2 billion fraud case in India, has fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Indian and British officials.

Britain’s Home Office said it does not provide information on individual cases.

Nirav Modi could not be contacted by Reuters for comment on the FT report.

Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run bank, said earlier in 2018 that two jewellery groups headed by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it of about USD 2.2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

Nirav Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls “political persecution”, the FT reported.

India’s ministry of external affairs told the FT the Indian government was waiting for the country’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition, which had thus far not happened. The ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.

India is already seeking the extradition of Vijay Mallya, a liquor and aviation tycoon, over unpaid loans to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the businessman and co-owner of the Formula One Force India team moved to Britain in March last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges against more than 25 people in May including Modi, Choksi, former PNB chief Usha Ananthasubramanian, two of the bank’s executive directors and three companies belonging to Nirav Modi.

Modi and Choksi have denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, senior executives at the bank were accused by the Indian police, in a charge sheet filed in court, of misleading the central bank in late 2016 over the lender’s handling of the financial messaging system and credit guarantees that were at the center of the fraud.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul chosi, pnb fraud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

2

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

3

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

4

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

5

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham