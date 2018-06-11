The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

Miscreants shoot at brother of Gorakhpur tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan

PTI/ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Kashif Jameel (34) was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

Dr Kafeel Khan said, 'A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Dr Kafeel Khan said, 'A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Gorakhpur: The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children, was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants Sunday night.

Kashif Jameel (34) was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

“Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin," Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far," the officer said.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Kafeel Khan said, “He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened. He was shot just 500 meters away from Chief Minister residence, last night.”

Tags: dr kafeel khan, gorakhpur hospital tragedy, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

2

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

3

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

4

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

5

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham