The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

India, All India

Farmers call off protest after Maharashtra govt announces complete loan waiver

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 6:31 pm IST

Soon after the government announced loan waiver, farmers in Maharashtra decided to call off their planned protest starting on June 12.

Farmers spilling milk on the road during their statewide strike over various demands at a village in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)
 Farmers spilling milk on the road during their statewide strike over various demands at a village in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced complete loan waiver to farmers and said that a committee will be formed to decide criteria to waive off loans.

Soon after the government announced loan waiver, farmers in Maharashtra decided to call off their planned protest starting on June 12.

"Govt promised loan waiver and fulfillment of other demands. If they fail, we will again agitate from July 25, farmer leader Raju Shetti told ANI.

According to a Times of India report, farmers in Maharashtra have been protesting for the last 11 days demanding free electricity, a complete waiver of farm loans, grants for irrigation, appropriate remunerative prices for produce, pension for farmers above the age of 60 years and implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee.

Last week, Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state will waive the loans of small farmers by Oct 31 which left the protesting farmers disappointed.

"CM had announced loan waiver for small and marginal farmers, today govt has accepted it based on certain criteria," Maharashtra Revenue minister C Patil said.

Scores of farmers have been agitating for farm loan waivers for the past few days which had turned violent in many places.

Tags: farm loan waiver, devendra fadnavis, pension for farmers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

2

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

3

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

4

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

5

SRK gives epic reply to girl named Sejal who 'thanks' him for 'turning her into a meme'

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham