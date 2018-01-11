KVs under Supreme Court scanner over Hindu prayers

There are 1,125 KVs in India and three KVs abroad, as per 2015 numbers.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre and Kendriya Vidyalya Sangathan on a PIL challenging the revised education code mandating that students recite Hindu shlokas in the morning across all government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country.

A three-judge bench, while issuing notice on a PIL filed by Veenayak Shah, whose children studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, ”It is a serious constitutional issue and we will examine whether such prayers in Sanskrit and Hindi violated the fundamental rights of the Constitution.”

According to the revised code, the morning Assembly shall begin with a common prayer in Sanskrit and Hindi, and all students, irrespective of their faith and belief, have to recite it in a respectful manner, with their eyes closed and hands folded.

