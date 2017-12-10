The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Pakistan interfering in Gujarat polls; its officials met Aiyar, Manmohan Singh: Modi

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 4:12 pm IST

Modi added that Rafiq had backed Ahmed Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him 'removed' from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Modi had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him 'removed' from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Palanpur (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged Pakistan was interfering in Gujarat Assembly polls, and sought an explanation from the Congress over its top partymen who are said to have recently met leaders from the neighbouring country.

Addressing a poll rally in Palanpur, the Prime Minister also raised questions over the alleged appeal by former director general of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi said (former Congress minister) Mani Shankar Aiyar had called him "neech" (vile) a day after the alleged meeting of Pakistani leaders with top Congressmen.

"There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh," Modi said.

The meeting at Aiyar's house carried on for almost three hours, Modi said.

"The next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi was 'neech'. This is a serious matter," he said. Modi added that Rafiq had backed Ahmed Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat.

"(On one side) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other side, Pakistan's people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house," he said.

"And, after that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts," Modi asked.

He said the Congress should inform the people of the country what exactly it was up to.

Modi was speaking at the rally for the ongoing state Assembly polls. The second phase of polling in north and central Gujarat, including the Banaskantha district, will be held on December 14.

The Prime Minister had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.

The Prime Minister's remarks come a day after Aiyar set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi".

The Congress suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice for his remarks.

Tags: 'neech' remark, mani shankar aiyar, narendra modi, election rally, pakistan high commissioner
Location: India, Gujarat

