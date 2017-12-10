The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

India, All India

Christmas sans cheer after threat by fringe groups in UP

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 6:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 7:36 am IST

Carolyn D’Souza, a teacher, who lives in the Indira Nagar Colony, admitted that she will be celebrating the festival on a subdued scale.

A shop selling decorations in Gomti Nagar has also admitted to poor sales. (Representational image)
 A shop selling decorations in Gomti Nagar has also admitted to poor sales. (Representational image)

Lucknow: Christmas is exactly a fortnight away but the cheer in the air is missing. The annual whitewashing in Christian homes is not taking place and even the churches are going easy on preparations. “There is a certain fear of being targeted by activists. In some of the churches, groups of young men have already warned us not to go ‘overboard’ on celebrating Christmas. We have therefore decided it is better to be safe than sorry”, said the parish of a leading church in Lucknow.

Carolyn D’Souza, a teacher, who lives in the Indira Nagar Colony, admitted that she will be celebrating the festival on a subdued scale.

“We do not want to attract undue attention. We will not be putting up lights outside the house. The decorations and lights will be put up only inside”, she said.

Recalling the Holi horror earlier this year, she said an about half a dozen boys barged into their home and insisted on putting colour on her 69 -year-old father.

Rajiv Newton, a medical representative, echoed similar sentiments when he said that apprehension of growing attacks on minority community had instilled a sense of fear among the Christians.

“We have decided to avoid Christmas parties and go in for low key celebrations”, he said.

On Saturday, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad asked the state and central governments to ensure that attacks on minorities were stopped. He said that minority groups were feeling insecure and threatened.

The leading bakeries, known for their Christmas goodies, are also facing a lean period. “We used to start baking cakes on order form the first week of December but this time, there have been very few customers. We will now bake cakes only when we receive orders”, said Yusuf, one of the oldest bakers here.

A shop selling decorations in Gomti Nagar has also admitted to poor sales.  “We had got LED lights for Christmas but sales are low till now,” the shop owner said. We hope the mood will change as the festival nears”, said Atharv Kapoor, the shop owner.

Tags: christmas, holi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

2

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

3

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

4

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

5

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham