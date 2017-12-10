Christmas sans cheer after threat by fringe groups in UP

Carolyn D’Souza, a teacher, who lives in the Indira Nagar Colony, admitted that she will be celebrating the festival on a subdued scale.

Lucknow: Christmas is exactly a fortnight away but the cheer in the air is missing. The annual whitewashing in Christian homes is not taking place and even the churches are going easy on preparations. “There is a certain fear of being targeted by activists. In some of the churches, groups of young men have already warned us not to go ‘overboard’ on celebrating Christmas. We have therefore decided it is better to be safe than sorry”, said the parish of a leading church in Lucknow.

“We do not want to attract undue attention. We will not be putting up lights outside the house. The decorations and lights will be put up only inside”, she said.

Recalling the Holi horror earlier this year, she said an about half a dozen boys barged into their home and insisted on putting colour on her 69 -year-old father.

Rajiv Newton, a medical representative, echoed similar sentiments when he said that apprehension of growing attacks on minority community had instilled a sense of fear among the Christians.

“We have decided to avoid Christmas parties and go in for low key celebrations”, he said.

On Saturday, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad asked the state and central governments to ensure that attacks on minorities were stopped. He said that minority groups were feeling insecure and threatened.

The leading bakeries, known for their Christmas goodies, are also facing a lean period. “We used to start baking cakes on order form the first week of December but this time, there have been very few customers. We will now bake cakes only when we receive orders”, said Yusuf, one of the oldest bakers here.

A shop selling decorations in Gomti Nagar has also admitted to poor sales. “We had got LED lights for Christmas but sales are low till now,” the shop owner said. We hope the mood will change as the festival nears”, said Atharv Kapoor, the shop owner.