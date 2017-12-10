Ajit Jogi party emerging as third force: Chhattisgarh CM

Singh’s statement has taken the political circle in Chhattisgarh by surprise.

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday admitted that the newly-floated regional party led by former chief minister Ajit Jogi was emerging as third political force in his state.

“The 2018 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is most likely to witness a triangular contest among the ruling BJP, the principal Opposition Congress and the newly floated regional party, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Jogi (CJCJ), with emergence of CJCJ led by Mr Ajit Jogi”, Mr Singh told reporters on the sideline of distribution of bonus to tendu leaf collectors at Marwahi in Bilashpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Mr Singh’s statement has taken the political circle in Chhattisgarh by surprise.

Interestingly, Mr Singh had a few months ago announced that the ruling BJP would nip in bud any prospect of Mr Jogi’s party emerging as a political force in Chhattisgarh.

Reacting to Mr Singh’s statement, Mr Jogi, however, said the forthcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh would witness a bipolar contests.