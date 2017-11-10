CBI probes involvement of second student in Pradyuman murder

The sources also said the CBI is also verifying the veracity of gardener and PT teacher's statement given to local police.

The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing role of second student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School in the case involving the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, said sources on Friday.

Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon, with his throat slit on September 8.

According to the CBI sources, the agency is probing role of a second student, who accompanied the arrested student of Class 11.

The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. The investigating agency arrested a juvenile, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday. The teen was sent to the CBI custody for three days.

The sources also said the CBI is also verifying the veracity of gardener and PT teacher's statement given to local police.

On Thursday, the CBI also told the juvenile court that the Class 11 student had in presence of his father and other witnesses confessed to killing Pradyuman.

The CBI has said the accused committed crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has demanded that the juvenile student be tried as an adult and hanged to death.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday defended their investigation by saying that they handed over the case to the CBI at a very initial stage and it was not concluded that time. The Gurgaon police handed over the case to the CBI on September 22.

Khirwar said that they were not under pressure to save the culprit and asserted that they did "honest attempt to bring justice to the family".