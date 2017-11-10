The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

India, All India

CBI probes involvement of second student in Pradyuman murder

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

The sources also said the CBI is also verifying the veracity of gardener and PT teacher's statement given to local police.

The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. (Photo: File)
 The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing role of second student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School in the case involving the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, said sources on Friday.

Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon, with his throat slit on September 8.

According to the CBI sources, the agency is probing role of a second student, who accompanied the arrested student of Class 11.

The cold-blooded murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault. The investigating agency arrested a juvenile, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday. The teen was sent to the CBI custody for three days.

The sources also said the CBI is also verifying the veracity of gardener and PT teacher's statement given to local police.

On Thursday, the CBI also told the juvenile court that the Class 11 student had in presence of his father and other witnesses confessed to killing Pradyuman.

The CBI has said the accused committed crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has demanded that the juvenile student be tried as an adult and hanged to death.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday defended their investigation by saying that they handed over the case to the CBI at a very initial stage and it was not concluded that time. The Gurgaon police handed over the case to the CBI on September 22.

Khirwar said that they were not under pressure to save the culprit and asserted that they did "honest attempt to bring justice to the family".

Tags: pradyuman thakur, ryan international school, ryan murder case, pradyuman murder case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

2

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

3

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

4

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

5

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham