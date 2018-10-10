The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

China, India need to cooperate to fight US trade war: Chinese Embassy

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

Counselor Ji Rong said China and India share common interests in defending multilateral trading system and free trade.

Through its embassy in Delhi, China reached out to India after US imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods. (Photo: PTI)
 Through its embassy in Delhi, China reached out to India after US imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India and China need to deepen cooperation to fight trade protectionism in the wake of the unilateral approach being adopted by the US on trade-related disputes, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

It said practising unilateral trade protectionism in the name of "national security" and "fair trade" will not only affect China's economic development, but also undermine the external environment of India and hinder India's booming economy.

"As the two largest developing countries and major emerging markets, China and India are both in the vital stage of deepening reform and developing economy, and both need stable external environment," said Counselor Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.

He was replying to media queries relating to trade friction between China and the US.

Last month, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs worth USD 200 billion on Chinese imports. China retaliated by imposing tariffs on about USD 60 billion on US imports.

Washington threatened to impose additional tariffs of over USD 260 billion on Chinese imports if China retaliates again.

"Under the current circumstances, China and India need to deepen their cooperation to fight trade protectionism," Ji said.

He said China and India share common interests in defending the multilateral trading system and free trade and referred to comments by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the multilateral trading system and free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Facing unilateralism and bullying activities, China and India have more reasons to join efforts to build a more just and reasonable international order," said.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson also said the US should reflect on its own practice of interfering in the internal affairs of developing countries such as China and India under the pretext of human rights and religious matters.

"The so-called 'militarisation' of South China Sea by China is distorting of facts. The US should stop making troubles and creating tensions, and respect the efforts of relevant parties to resolve problems through negotiation and consultation," Ji claimed.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific region, the spokesperson said China was firmly against attempts to use the Indo-Pacific strategy as a tool to counter China.

At the same time, Ji said, Beijing was open to all initiatives that will help regional development and cooperation.

"The allegation that China has put some developing countries into 'debt trap' is nothing but an attempt to sow discord," Ji claimed.

He also claimed that China's economic cooperation with other developing countries is to ensure win-win situation and common development.

"China is open to all initiatives that will help regional development and cooperation. What we are firmly against is attempts to use the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy as a tool to counter China

He said China was looking forward to the US taking concrete steps to become a trusted partner of the developing countries.

Tags: india china ties, us china trade war, us china tarrif war
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham