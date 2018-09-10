The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

India, All India

Inform about steps taken by SIT probing rape of nun by Jalandhar bishop: HC to Kerala

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 8:01 pm IST

HC also sought to know steps taken by Kerala to ensure safety and security of nun allegedly victimised by Jalandhar bishop.

The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)
 The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the special investigation team of the Kerala Police probing the case of alleged rape of a nun by a Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church.

A division bench also sought to know the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and security of the nun allegedly victimised by the Jalandhar Diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal and her fellow nuns supporting her in her fight.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayansankaran Nambiar, wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago and directed the police to inform it of the steps taken by it after that.

Considering a plea filed by George Joseph K of the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement seeking a court-monitored probe into the case, the court asked why no steps have been taken to ensure the nun's safety and security.

"Law is above all other things and it will take its own course," the court said and posted the case to Thursday for further hearing.

In his petition, Joseph alleged that the investigation team was undergoing extreme pressure which could derail the case. The petitioner submitted that despite the team finding substance in the victim's claim, there was no move to push the investigation forward.

The petitioner alleged that the allegations levelled against the senior-most functionary of the Catholic Church reveals "the dark underbelly of the closed order".

"Since the outbreak of the revelations, there have been serious efforts to undermine the investigation by threats, inducements and coercion of various witnesses as revealed from the news reports," the petitioner submitted.

When a petition seeking speedy investigation in the case came up before the court last month, the special investigation team had submitted that as per the initial probe of the police, the bishop abused his position and repeatedly raped the nun from Kerala. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, K Subhash had informed the court that the investigation was proceeding effectively and impartially.

After the submission by the officer, the court had disposed of the petition with a direction to the police to investigate the case properly.

Tags: crime, rape, kerala high court, bishop franco mulakkal, nun raped
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

