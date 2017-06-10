The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

India, All India

Constitution Bench to see if Aadhaar violates right to privacy, human dignity: SC

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2017, 10:13 am IST

The SC said it deliberately refrained from looking into the issue as all aspects of Article 21 are to be dealt with by the larger bench.

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday left it to its Constitution Bench to deal with the apprehension of a ‘large section of the population’ that sharing of biometric data under the Aadhaar scheme invades upon human dignity and the ‘right to privacy’.

The apex court said it was deliberately refraining from entering into the arena of human dignity and the right to privacy on the issue of which arguments have been put forward for protection under Article 21 of the Constitution as the matter was pending before its Constitution Bench.

Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan noted the apprehension that fresh provision in the Income Tax Act making Aadhaar mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and linking it to filing of income tax returns coerces an individual to part with their private information which was a part of human dignity and violative of Article 21.

It observed that all these aspects argued by the petitioners overlap with privacy issues and different aspects of Article 21 and referred to its earlier judgement dealing with the ‘right to let alone has the shades of right to privacy.’

"Since the said matter has already been referred to the Constitution Bench, we have consciously avoided discussion, though submissions in this regard have been taken note of. We feel that all the aspects of Article 21 need to be dealt with by the Constitution Bench. That is the reason we have deliberately refrained from entering into the said arena," the bench said.

Tags: aadhaar cards, article 21, supreme court, right to privacy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I watched Dangal: Chinese President Xi tells Modi

2

Chinese Prez Xi speaks highly of Indian films, tells Modi he saw Dangal

3

Artificial tongue developed to detect fake whisky

4

President Pranab Mukherjee launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

5

Here's how you can safeguard your smartphone against water

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham