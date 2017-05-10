The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Jaitley condemns Army officer killing, dubs it a ‘dastardly act of cowardice’

ANI
Published : May 10, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

The officer who was abducted and killed by militants was cremated with full honours in Sursun, Pulwama.

The body of the Lieutenant rank officer Umer Fayaz was found with bullet wounds. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir):  Condemning the abduction and murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday termed the incident a 'dastardly act of cowardice.'

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said, "Abduction and murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role mode."

Asserting that the deceased officer was an exceptional sportsman, Jaitley said his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley.

Read: J&K: Bullet-ridden body of Army officer found in Shopian

Expressing grief over the incident, he further condoled the death of the officer.

Also, the young Indian Army officer, who was abducted and then brutally killed by terrorists, was cremated with full honours in Sursun in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Fayaz, from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor, had gone to attend the wedding of his uncle's daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh) on Tuesday, from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and his bullet-riddled body was found at Harmen on Wednesday, said the Army in a statement.

His mortal remains underwent post-mortem at the District Hospital in Shopian and were subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honours.

Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on 10th December 2016 from the National Defence Academy and was also set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

"He was part of the Hockey Team of NDA, excellent volleyball player. He was physically tough and the troops enjoyed being with him," the Army said.

The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard.

His body was found lying by a local at Harman orchard and subsequently, after being informed, the police rushed to the spot.

Tags: arun jaitley, shopian district, abduction, indo-pak ties, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

