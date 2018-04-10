Modi, Amit Shah to observe day-long fast on Thursday against parliament disruption

Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold day-long fast on April 12 over disruptions during Budget session of Parliament.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will observe a day-long fast on Thursday April 12, over disruptions during Budget session of parliament.

BJP lawmakers from across the nation will join the fast in what is being seen as an attempt to turn the tables on the Congress, a day after it held a symbolic fast at Rajghat in New Delhi.

At the BJP parliamentary meeting on April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of doing divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.

With opposition parties targeting the government over Dalit protests, Modi said BJP MPs and other leaders will spend a night between April 14 and May 5 in over 20,844 villages with over 50 per cent population of scheduled castes and tribes to inform the masses about the Centre's various measures aimed at their welfare.