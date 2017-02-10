The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, All India

Sack Nagaland CM chorus grows as he leaves to meet Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 4:16 am IST

Security sources said that chief minister has been called by the Union home minister to discuss the prevailing situation of the state.

Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang
 Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang

Guwahati: After failing to break the deadlock with tribal bodies laying a seize in Nagaland for the past nine days, Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang on Thursday left for New Delhi.

Informing that Mr Zeliang was forced to use helicopter to come out of Kohima, security sources said that chief minister flew to Guwahati in a helicopter to take a flight to New Delhi.

Security sources said that chief minister has been called by the Union home minister to discuss the prevailing situation of the state. He is also scheduled to meet some senior BJP leaders in New Delhi.

Pointing out that the state capital was flooded with anti-Zeliang posters seeking his resignation, the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), spearheading the agitation in the state, said that poster campaign was the first phase of their agitation and ultimatum given to the chief minister to step down. NTAC leader P. Ngullie said, “The poster campaign has started in all districts as this was one of the decisions taken unanimously at the NTAC meeting on February 7.”

Earlier, most of the apex bodies of tribal organisations boycotted the consultative meeting called by the chief minister on February 8.

More than 50 people, including 35 legislators, attended the two-hour-long consultative meeting held at the state banquet hall, wherein the CM tried to clarify his position, but the tribal leaders declined the request to issue a statement giving their views on outcome of the consultative meeting.

Meanwhile, the volunteers of tribal action committee continued their agitation by paralysing the functioning of the state government. Even supply of ration to various police stations in police vehicle was blocked. Government offices remained closed and government vehicles were not seen plying on the roads due to the indefinite shutdown the NTAC has called to mount pressure on Mr Zeliang to step down.

Security sources said that the police has taken a conscious decision to avoid any confrontation with volunteers of the tribal action committee.

In a related development, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Chotisuh Sazo on Thursday warned the tribal organisations against threatening and coercing legislators into tendering their resignation or withdrawing their support to the government.

The NTAC, backed by dominant tribal groups, is demanding the resignation of Mr Zeliang following the government’s decision to hold urban local bodies elections in 12 towns across the state and the death of two persons in clashes between the police and protesters at Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, on January 31 night.

Various Naga tribal groups are opposing the 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local body elections, saying that it will infringe on customary laws and also violate Article 371A of the Constitution that grants special status to Nagaland and guarantees preservation of such laws.

Tags: t.r. zeliang, nagaland clash, rajnath singh
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old record, Virat Kohli enters record books

2

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

3

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

4

Now, produce ink with your car

5

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham