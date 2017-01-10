Supreme Court may set up new panel to probe Panama papers

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi gave this indication during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate M.L. Sharma.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday indicated it would consider appointing a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the Panama papers leaks relating to over 500 accounts in offshore banks.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi gave this indication during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate M.L. Sharma seeking a CBI probe into the leaks.

The Centre had earlier informed the court about a multi-agency group (MAG) it had constituted to inquire into the materials contained in the leaked papers.

The Central government said the relief sought in the writ petition has been dealt with, pointing out that the MAG comprises officers of CBDT, RBI, ED and FIU and the member (investigation) CBDT has been nominated as its convener.