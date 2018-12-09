The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

India, All India

Samajwadi Party spokesperson detained over scuffle with BJP leader on live TV

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Police said SP leader Anurag Bhadoria was detained and the news channel has been asked to submit the video clip of the incident.

Bhadoria was later taken to Expressway police station after SP leaders and workers gathered at the Sector 20 police station, where he was earlier taken to. (Photo: Facebook)
 Bhadoria was later taken to Expressway police station after SP leaders and workers gathered at the Sector 20 police station, where he was earlier taken to. (Photo: Facebook)

Noida: Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria and his BJP counterpart Gaurav Bhatia fought with each other during a live debate on Saturday, with the police later taking the Samajwadi Party leader in custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the two leaders fought during the debate at a news channel based in Noida's Sector 16-A, following which the BJP spokesperson filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station.

The SSP said Bhadoria was detained and the news channel has been asked to submit the video clip of the incident.

Bhadoria was later taken to Expressway police station after SP leaders and workers gathered at the Sector 20 police station, where he was earlier taken to.

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar, who also reached the police station, alleged that Bhadoria was manhandled.

Tags: samajwadi party, anurag bhadoria, bjp, gaurav bhatia
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham