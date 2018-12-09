The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018

India, All India

240 militants still active in Kashmir Valley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 5:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 5:25 am IST

232 militants have been killed in Kashmir Valley so far this year.

51 militants were killed between June 25 and Sept. 14 and another 85 terrorists were gunned down between Sept. 15 and Dec. 5 (Representational | PTI)
 51 militants were killed between June 25 and Sept. 14 and another 85 terrorists were gunned down between Sept. 15 and Dec. 5 (Representational | PTI)

New Delhi: The security forces have killed more than 230 militants in Kashmir Valley so far this year even as there has been a drop in the number of civilians injured in stone-pelting related incidents, sources said. Another 240 militants are still active in the Valley.

While 51 militants were killed between June 25 and September 14, another 85 terrorists were gunned down between September 15 and December 5, largely on account of the aggressive counter-offensive policy adopted by the security forces in the Valley.

Though 232 militants have been killed so far this year, as many as 240 militants, including foreigners, are still active in the Kashmir Valley whom the security forces are tracking closely, sources added.

Between June 25 and September 14 this year, eight people along with security personnel were killed, 216 were injured in different operations that also includes security personnel.

In the last 80 days between September 15 and December 5, only two people were killed while 170 sustained injuries mainly in incidents of stone-pelting, security officials said.

Tags: j&k militants, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

