Rename Muzaffarnagar as Laxminagar: BJP MLA Sangeet Som to UP govt

'Names of many cities will be changed. Muzaffarnagar was named by Mughal ruler Muzaffar Ali. People have demanded it be changed,' Som said.

'The Mughal tried to abolish our culture, specifically the Hindutva. We are working towards saving our culture. BJP is moving ahead with that goal only,' he added. (Photo: File)

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som, second time MLA from Sardhana in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday asked the state government to rename Muzaffarnagar as Laxminagar.

Som told ANI, "Names of many cities will be changed. Muzaffarnagar's name has to be changed. People have demanded that Muzaffarnagar be renamed as Laxminagar. The name Muzaffarnagar was given by the Mughal ruler Muzaffar Ali. It has been ages since people have been demanding that the city be renamed as Laxminagar."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday announced that the city of Faizabad would be renamed as Ayodhya.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion of Deepotsav, Adityanath said, "Faizabad district of the state, of which Ayodhya city is a part, would be restored to its original name and would be known as Ayodhya from today."

The BJP MLA alleged that the Mughals had tried to abolish Hindu culture.

"The Mughal tried to abolish our culture, specifically the Hindutva. We are working towards saving our culture. BJP is moving ahead with that goal only," he said.

Raja Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator representing Goshamahal assembly constituency in Telangana, has said that his party will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, if voted to power in the state. On Thursday, he also said the party would change the name of Secunderabad and Karimnagar.

"Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar. In 1590, Quli Qutub Shah came to Hyderabad and changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time many Hindus were attacked. Many temples destroyed. We are planning to rename Hyderabad. In Telangana, BJP will win majority of seats. Our first priority will be to develop the state and the second one will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. We will also rename Secunderabad and Karimnagar," he had said.